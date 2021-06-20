'You can go but you’ll remember me' - Golden Arrows boss Madlala on Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi

The former Maritzburg United head coach's departure doesn't bother the Abafana Bes'thende chairlady

PSL's acting chief executive officer Mato Madlala has broken her silence on Mandla Ncikazi's exit from Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The 52-year-old coach raised a few eyebrows when he resigned as Arrows head coach last weekend following a successful 2020/21 season with the KwaZulu-Natal club.

Orlando Pirates then announced the appointment of Ncikazi to their technical staff on Friday as the Soweto giants began preparation for the 2021/22 campaign.

Madlala, who is the Arrows chairwoman, explained that there was no way she could stop Ncikazi from pursuing his ambitions elsewhere.

“In this world, no one has the right to stop anyone,” Madlala said on Daily Sun.

“They say, you can go but you’ll remember me. Isn’t that what Tira says in her song? If someone wants to leave, you don’t stop that person.

"Even when a baby touches the hot fire, you let the baby do it because in the future the baby will know it is hot."

Ncikazi spent over a 15-year period with Arrows in different spells having worked under coaches Clinton Larsen, Steve Komphela, and Muhsin Ertugral before taking charge of the team in October 2020.

Madlala made it clear that she doesn't have any problem with Ncikazi’s departure after the retired defender guided Arrows to their highest finish in the PSL as they finished fourth on the standings during the 2020/21 season.

“I’m not a believer in holding people back. If you see greener pastures, I always say, chase them. There will be others who will come and replace you," she continued.

Article continues below

"As you guys as journalists, there were others who came before you and they left for you to take over.

“So it is important to develop people. If you feel you have developed yourself and you feel you can fly, it is important to let you fly, and no issues about that.”

Ncikazi was nominated for the PSL Coach of the Season award, but he lost it to AmaZulu FC mentor Benni McCarthy.