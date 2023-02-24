Orlando Pirates’ Xoki reveals secret to beating Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki believes the Buccaneers will have an edge over Kaizer Chiefs if they stay tight at the back.

Xoki is targeting a clean sheet against Chiefs

Defender feels Pirates have enough upfront

The Bucs have not won the derby since 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Xoki has backed Pirates to make difficult for Chiefs in the Soweto derby on Saturday, especially at the back, where he feels they will have a chance of winning the game if they do not concede.

The defender believes a tight defence, added to their lethal attack, will form the ingredients for a win against the Glamour Boys, who have dominated the fixture, having won their last four meetings.

Pirates have managed just two clean sheets since the turn of the year, conceding six goals in the seven games they have played in 2023, while scoring 14 goals. They have, however, displayed a much-improved game over that period which perhaps gives Xoki confidence of a win on Saturday.

Pirates are the form team heading into the derby as they sit in third place on 31 points, two behind second-placed SuperSport United, having lost only twice this year, while Chiefs have managed just two wins over that period.

They also have Monnapule Saleng firing on all cylinders but form goes out of the window on derby day, and with the stakes high, it is still tough to predict how the match will pan out despite the contrasting fortunes of the two teams.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Coming to this game, it’s not going to be different; we are going to try to focus on the game at hand, not play the occasion, but play the game,” said Xoki as per FarPost.

“It will be best if that happens; if we keep it clean at the back, then we score one goal we win the game.

“We always try to be solid as a team and make teams know that we are a hard team to beat.

“That always give us an advantage going to games because we know our guys up front can always produce goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates last beat Chiefs in January 2021 but it has been one way traffic since, with Amakhosi proving dominant over the rivals including a double last season.

Chiefs won the first leg 1-0 in October as Pirates were still finding their feet under coach Jose Riveiro but with a clear identity now in place, it is the Glamour Boys who look out of ideas, sitting in fifth place, three points behind the Bucs.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates can further dent Chiefs’ hopes for second place finish with victory when they visit them at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.