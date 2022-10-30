Salt in Orlando Pirates’ wounds – how Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart came back to bite Bucs

The Bafana midfielder grabbed headlines after his spectacular goal sealed a 1-0 win for Amakhosi over the Sea Robbers at the FNB Stadium

Yusuf Maart’s form this season for Kaizer Chiefs has served to remind Orlando Pirates of the one they let get away.

Having won the ball about 65 metres out from goal, Maart took one touch to get the ball moving forward and then sent a chip with just the right amount of power, elevation and backspin over the head of Siyabonga Mpontshane and into the empty net.

It was a goal worthy of winning any of the biggest derbies in world football and on a stage – South African football’s biggest fixture - which Maart might not have thought possible not that long ago.

That's because just three seasons back his career had been drifting after being released by Pirates and playing in a lower division. He would not have been the first promising youngster to fade off the scene.

But now, Maart is a key member of the Kaizer Chiefs midfield department, a regular in the Bafana Bafana setup, and a scorer of possibly the most eye-catching goal in memorable Soweto derby history.

Prior to joining Chiefs, Maart spent two seasons with Sekhukhune United, one of those in the PSL and one in the second tier, the NFD. He also spent a season in the NFD with Cape Umoya, who had signed him on loan from Orlando Pirates.

The Bucs youth development product had in fact enjoyed a minimal seven minutes of first-team action while at Pirates, split over two substitute appearances. The first was in March 2017, getting the final four minutes in a 3-1 Nedbank Cup win over rookies EC Bees. The other was a 2-1 league defeat away at Golden Arrows in May of that same year.

While Pirates have brought in numerous new players in Maart’s position over the past three or four years, they may well have wondered if they’d made a mistake when their former youth academy player signed for Amakhosi this season and soon played himself into the senior national team.

Of course it’s something that happens frequently in football – Chiefs themselves let Zitha Kwinika go before signing him again years later from Stellenbosch. Sometimes the timing or the chemistry just isn't right, or a player needs more development.

That won’t be of much consolation right now though to the Ghost – as the Orlando Pirates faithful are known - after one of their own came back to haunt them in the most sensational of fashions in the biggest game of all.