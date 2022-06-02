Orlando Pirates would have won Caf Confederation Cup if Mhango played - Moloi

The 53-year-old is disappointed with the current technical team's man-management skills with Bucs having ended the 2021-22 season trophyless

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi believes the Soweto giants would have won the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup if Frank Mhango was used in the final.



The Buccaneers lost 5-4 to Moroccan side Berkane on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final which was dominated by the PSL giants, but they were let down by some poor finishing in Uyo, Nigeria on May 20.



Having fallen out of favour under the current Pirates technical team which is led by co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, Mhango was not even part of the matchday squad against Berkane and the 2019-20 PSL Golden Boot winner is now set to join AmaZulu FC in a swap deal involving defender Tapelo Xoki.



Moloi, who is a former Bucs interim coach, feels that the club should have handled the Malawi international's situation better by playing him, having been one of the standout players in the 2021 Afcon group stage earlier this year.



“The thing that left the question mark was how they handled the Mhango situation,” Moloi said when speaking to the media at the Women and Men against Child Abuse athletes’ initiative in Sandton, Gauteng.



“I mean, the boy had already proven at the Afcon tournament that he is one of the best strikers. I think it’s just man-management; that they could have gone about it [better].



“Use the player, let him play and let him give us the results and at the end of the day deal with whatever off-the-field antics that he was believed to be doing," the retired attacking midfielder continued.



“But let him come in, let's help him. I mean, for the cup final, I just feel like had they used him, we would be talking a different story."



The former South Africa under-17 head coach also gave an example of the 2013 Caf Champions League final which saw Pirates lose 3-1 to Al Ahly on aggregate while missing several key players.



"As you know, when we went to the Champions League final [in 2013] we didn’t have Happy [Jele], we didn’t have Siyabonga [Sangweni] and Andile [Jali]," he added.



“And it goes back to the same thing, that previous experience should be lessons to say that if we had a full team, let’s use our full squad and get the results and deal with whatever had to be dealt with after the games.”