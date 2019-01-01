Orlando Pirates would be up there with Kaizer Chiefs if they finished their chances – Meiring

The former Moroka Swallows marksman believes Bucs are not where they should be in the PSL table because of poor finishing from the strikers

Former international Alton Meiring has questioned assistant coach Fadlu Davids for the team's goalscoring problems.

The retired striker feels when strikers are failing to take their chance in front of goal it is a reflection of what the coach is teaching the players in training.

Pirates have had their fair share of challenges in front of goal this season as they failed to find the back of the net in two of their last five competitive matches.

“They have all the players like (Justin) Shonga, (Frank) Mhango and (Augustine) Mulenga," Meiring told The Citizen.

"Any coach would love to work with them even as a former striker I would love to coach them on finishing."

Davids is a retired striker having played in the for and now-defunct Platinum Stars, and he also had a spell with Chernomorets Burgas in Bulgaria.

“When players are not finishing we need to look at the coach and ask, 'Is he is paying attention to what is making them not to score'?'" Meiring, who played twice for Bafana Bafana questioned.

"I am not suggesting anything should happen here but I back a guy like Fadlu to address some problems with the forwards."

Pirates are currently placed 11th on the league standings having netted 14 goals from 11 games compared to current log leaders, ' 19 goals.

Article continues below

"You need to pay attention to the finishing and Pirates would be up there above Sundowns and Chiefs," the former marksman concluded.

The Buccaneers also have retired French striker Stephane Adam as their finishing coach.

Pirates' next match will be against in a league match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, November 26.