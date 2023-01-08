Pitso Mosimane has suggested reports linking Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch with a move to Al Ahli are baseless and not true.

Lorch has been consistently linked to Al Ahli

Mosimane rubbishes reports

Insists nothing has been discussed between involved parties

WHAT HAPPENED: Lorch has been consistently linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli to bolster the attacking department.

However, the celebrated South African coach Mosimane insists those are baseless rumours and neither of the two teams - Al Ahli nor Pirates, have even opened talks regarding the attacking midfielder.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If Al Ahli wants Thembinkosi Lorch, [Orlando Pirates] chairman [Irvin] Khoza and I would be the first people to know that, and nobody will know until Orlando Pirates announce the deal has been done," Mosimane tweeted.

"If the news is true, then I am not aware of that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, the South Africa international provided six assists and a goal in the 15 Premier Soccer League matches he played.

However, this season, he has featured just five times owing to injuries and has not been directly involved in any of the goals scored by his team.

Mosimane has struggled for consistency in the Saudi Arabian second tier. In the last five matches, he has managed two wins and three draws.

His team is currently placed sixth on the table with 24 points from the 13 games played, six points less than leaders Al Faisaly who have played a game less.

IN TWO PICTURES:

backpagepix

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT: Lorch is currently out nursing an injury and hopes to be fit soon to help the Soweto heavyweights.

Mosimane will be guiding Al Ahli against Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday in the Saudi Arabian assignment.