Orlando Pirates worked harder and got luckier against Stellenbosch FC - Davids

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids was pleased with his charges' performance following their emphatic win over Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers snapped their two-match winless run when they thrashed Stellies in a Premier Soccer League encounter which was played at Danie Craven Stadium.

Therefore, Bucs became the first team to defeat Stellies this season and Davids feels that they got fortunate in front of goal due to their hard work.

"Yeah, we said it, I'm so happy for the players, the harder you work the luckier you become. You know in the last matches our performances were good but we were not really scoring the goals," Davids told SuperSport TV.

"I'm happy we were able to score but more importantly how we started the game. In previous matches we started the same way but we didn't capitalise on our dominance and that was the difference today. In our dominance phase we were able to score and that gave us an upper hand."

Pirates' towering centre back Olisa Ndah was denied what looked like a clear goal when he scored from close range, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

"I didn't see it [Olisa Ndah's disallowed goal], we'll have to look at it again, four goals would have been nice but I'm so proud of the players. We said stick to it, in terms of the high press, the second goal as well exactly how we set out to do in the first phase," Davids said.

"But the most important thing is in our dominance phase we were able to score and in our previous matches we were not able to.

"It's so difficult to play here, first-half we were with the wind, second-half we were against the wing, so we had to change our strategy in the second-half, we couldn't play the same way we played in the first," he went on," he continued.

"But then we were able to get the ball behind the defence line, the ball goes up when you're playing against the wind and that's what we were trying to do, we could have got the second goal in the second-half but we're happy with the three points, that's all that matters."

Pirates will now face LPRC Oilers of Liberia in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off first-leg encounter away on Saturday.

"We have to switch our minds in terms of Caf, it's about qualifying for the group stages, already we had some glimpses of the opponent we're about to face. But I'm so happy we can travel with the three points we got today," he concluded.