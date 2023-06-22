Orlando Pirates wonderkid Ratomo admits to 'fear going into the Caf Champions League'

Orlando Pirates teenage midfielder Relebohile Ratomo has reacted to the prospect of playing Caf Champions League football next season.

Ratomo made his Pirates debut towards the end of last season

He even scored against AmaZulu

He reflects on his breakthrough term and what the future holds

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old made his professional debut on May 3 in a Premier Soccer League match against Royal AM at Orlando Stadium and forced Elias Pelembe to score an own goal. He also featured away at AmaZulu and scored a goal in the 4-0 win.

Ratomo started and completed the two games, highlighting the trust coach Jose Riveiro had in him during the crucial stage of the season when Pirates were fighting to qualify for the Champions League by finishing second on the table.

Now that the Buccaneers have secured the right to play Champions League football next term, Ratomo is keen on the continental experience but admits he doesn't know what to expect.

WHAT RATOMO SAID: “I fear going into the Caf [Champions League] because it’ll be my first experience there and I don’t know what to expect," said Ratomo as per Sowetan Live.

“I don’t know the environment and I don’t know how they’ll treat me there. Obviously winning the Champions League comes with the star and this team wants that so badly. I will try to perform against all odds because we really need the star.”

AND WHAT MORE? Ratomo says he “was in disbelief” playing in midfield alongside his idol Thembinkosi Lorch in his breakthrough matches.

“In the game against AmaZulu, I was showboating with Lorch and it was the happiest moment of the match,” said Ratomo.

“It was the first time I was playing with my role model. I couldn’t believe that I was playing with him, looking at him from close range.

“I told him afterwards that I was in disbelief that I was playing with him. He then explained to me that we will play more games together going forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratomo appears to have a lot of work to do to convince the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro that he deserves to be a regular in the more demanding Champions League.

The Spanish tactician is looking for more experienced players to help him in the continental competition. That has seen seasoned players like Andile Jali and Ranga Chivaviro being linked with the Sea Robbers.

Ratomo's teenage peers at Mamelodi Sundowns Siyabonga Mabena and Ntando Nkosi will also be fighting to play in Africa although their coach Rhulani Mokwena has stressed the need for experience.

WHAT NEXT FOR RATOMO? After breaking into the first team, Ratomo will be working towards getting more game time next season and playing in the Champions League.