Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm insists the team will not stop following Jose Riveiro's tactics despite their mixed bag of results so far.

Pirates have been inconsistent under Riveiro

Timm not worried by results

Midfielder praised coach's tactics

WHAT HAPPENED: Timm insisted Pirates are on the right track under coach Riveiro, stating his tactics are becoming clearer each day.

The Spanish tactician joined the Soweto heavyweights at the beginning of the season and introduced a different approach, emphasizing possession.

Despite inconsistent results, Riveiro has stuck to his system and Timm said it will take time to master it, before stating they will not stop learning.

WHAT HE SAID: "It takes time to understand, I can personally say things are much clearer than a few months ago, the understanding of how we do things," Timm said as quoted by Sowetan.

"Scoring, lapses of concentration which lead us to concede goals against the run of play, are frustrating for us and we know it is frustrating for people [supporters] watching.

"But we are not going to stop trying. Sooner or later it’s going to click. It’s just a matter of goals. We understand what is needed from us and what the technical team wants from us with the system we are playing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Saturday, Pirates ended their three-match losing run by defeating Golden Arrows 3-1 at Orlando Stadium.

It was the first time this season the Buccaneers have scored more than two goals in the Premier Soccer League.

Pirates' chances of winning this season's PSL title are almost zero considering the fact that they are trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 21 points.

However, they can push for a top-two finish to play in the Caf Champions League considering the fact that they are just seven points behind second-placed Richards Bay.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

Backpagepix

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will host Stellenbosch in their next top-flight game on Sunday.