Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule not under extra pressure

The 27-year-old Buccaneers winger is looking forward to the upcoming 2019/20 season, but states he is under no pressure

winger Vincent Pule will not put himself under undue pressure during the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

The Buccaneers winger was one of the outstanding players for the Soweto giants last season as they finished runners-up to .

The Bafana Bafana international completed his move from before the start of the past season, and featured in 38 games in all competitions, netting nine goals and provided five assists.

“I don’t have to put myself under pressure next season," Pule told the media.

"I just want to improve and become a better player and help the club do better."

With the Ghost launching a new home and away jersey ahead of the CBL Cup match against rivals Saturday, Bucs supporters are expecting trophies.

As the season is scheduled to get underway in two weeks’ time, Pule will be one of the players expected to help the club lift silverware, starting with the trophy at the FNB Stadium this weekend.

Despite releasing players such as Mpho Makola, Thabo Qalinge, and Abbubaker Mobara, Pirates have been busy in the transfer market as they brought in Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe.

Looking at next season’s assignments, Pirates will open their campaign against Bloemfontein at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, August 3.