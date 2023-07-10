Orlando Pirates winger Saleng 'can carry the Buccaneers, is so lethal and uncontrollable' - Lekgwathi

As Orlando Pirates prepare for tougher challenges next season, former captain Lucky Lekgwathi has tipped Monnapule Saleng for bigger things.

Saleng enjoyed a terrific campaign last term

There are now higher expectations on him

A club legend tips him for bigger things

WHAT HAPPENED? Saleng was Pirates’ standout player last term when he scored 15 goals and made 11 assists in 30 matches across all competitions. It was only his second season playing Premier Soccer League football, having previously tasted top-flight league football while at Swallows FC.

Lekgwathi was impressed by the 25-year-old for whom he has high praise and feels his shoulders are strong for bigger responsibilities.

WHAT LEKGWATHI SAID: “He can carry Pirates,” said Lekgwathi as per Sowetan Live. “I first met him in Polokwane and we took a picture together and spoke about a lot of things, but most importantly I explained to him what it means to wear that jersey number 14.

“I told him the history of that number and that there are people who have worn it before and didn’t represent it properly. I also asked him what he is busy with as it was off-season that time and he told me he was doing some extra training.

“I further advised him to keep doing that so he can stay ahead of other players and when the season started he was so lethal and uncontrollable.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a terrific campaign last season, more is now expected from Saleng in the upcoming term. Pirates return to the Caf Champions League and the winger is one of the players looked upon to carry the Buccaneers for bigger challenges.

It is to be seen if he will maintain the form that saw him being called up for Bafana Bafana. Also, with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations looming, Saleng will have to keep his place in the national team and travel to Ivory Coast with Hugo Broos’ men.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALENG? Pirates are now in Spain for a pre-season camp and Saleng will be hoping it would be a conducive environment to sharpen himself for the 2023/24 term.