Orlando Pirates winger Ronaldo and ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Buchanan resurface at Cape Town Spurs

GOAL can reveal Orlando Pirates winger Ronaldo Maarman and ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Buchanan are training with Cape Town Spurs.

Spurs were promoted from the second tier

They are preparing for the 2023/24 PSL campaign

Big names training with the Urban Warriors

WHAT HAPPENED: Spurs were promoted to the South African top-flight football after topping the mini-promotion/relegation league table that involved Maritzburg United and Casric Stars.

In his bid to help the team perform well next season, coach Shaun Bartlett is in the market for players with the PSL experience.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates winger Maarman, who joined Bucs on a free transfer from Chippa United in 2021, has struggled to break into the Soweto giants' first team.

In the 2022/23 season, he was on loan at Chippa and played 23 Premier Soccer League matches, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process.

WHAT IS MORE: Spurs are also trying out former Kaizer Chiefs player Buchanan who is a free agent after his contract with AmaZulu FC expired.

The 32-year-old midfielder played 18 league matches for AmaZulu and provided two assists last season.

WHAT ELSE: Yanga Baliso, who is unattached after his deal with Finnish outfit AC Oulu expired, Luthando Matheza, and Chippa United's Shaqueel Abrahams are the other players who are being assessed at the PSL newbies.

WHAT NEXT: Spurs will look to reinforce their squad by signing new players ahead of the upcoming season.