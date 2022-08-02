Orlando Pirates winger Pule's hijacking and kidnapping confirmed

The 30-year-old is one of the Buccaneers' most influential players and it is unclear whether he will be available this weekend

Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule was reportedly left traumatised after being hijacked and kidnapped over the weekend.

The left-footed player's black BMW vehicle and other items are said to have been taken during the hijacking which happened in Johannesburg on Sunday.

It is also believed that the suspects were later arrested on the same night as they were tracked down to Soweto after they used Pule's bank cards to purchase alcohol in the township.

When asked about the incident, Pirates' media officer Thandi Merafe confirmed that indeed that Pule had endured the horrific experience.

"The ordeal happened and the player is safe," Merafe said on Daily Sun.

However, the Bucs official did not reveal Pule's whereabouts as she indicated that she could not provide further details regarding the incident as Police investigations are currently being done.

"I cannot give more details on the incident until the investigations are concluded," she explained.

Pule was sidelined by a long-term injury during the 2021-22 season and he only made his return towards the end of the same campaign.

The creative player featured in six matches in the Premier Soccer League and provided four assists.

It is unclear whether Pule will be available for selection when Bucs take on Swallows on Saturday in their opening PSL match of the 2022-23 season.