Orlando Pirates winger Muwowo beats Kaizer Chiefs' Kambole to Zambian Footballer of the Year award

The Bucs attacker scooped three accolades during the event which was held in Zambia's capital city, Lusaka on Saturday night

New winger Austin Muwowo was the big winner at the 2019 Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) awards ceremony.

The attacking midfielder was named 2019 Zambian Footballer of the Year during the event which was held on Saturday night.

Muwowo beat new striker Lazarous Kambole to the most prestigious footballer accolade in the country.

The attacking duo was nominated along with Red Arrows captain Bruce Musakanya.

However, Kambole was named Most Disciplined Player and Fans' Footballer of the Year.

The lethal frontman played an important role in helping Zesco United clinch the 2019 FAZ title.

Muwowo also walked away with the Super League Golden Boot accolade after scoring 10 goals in the competition last season.

However, he shared the award with Napsa Stars' Laudit Mavugo and Forest player Adams Zikiru with the two players having also netted 10 goals.

Muwowo had a very successful spell with Rangers last season while on loan from Zambian giants Nkana FC.

The 22-year-old player was also included in the 2019 FAZ Team of the Year which includes Kambole.



Muwowo's exploits attracted interest from clubs outside his country, but Pirates won the race for his signature.

The highly-rated attacker will be looking to carry his good form to his new club.

You can watch the moment Muwowo was named Footballer of the Year here.