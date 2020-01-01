Moving overseas is overrated - Orlando Pirates winger Lorch's agent Mahlakgane

The player representative has explained why PSL players should target moves to top European leagues

forward Thembinkosi Lorch's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane says playing in Europe is not always financially viable for players.

The prominent agent has represented some of the biggest names in South African football from Siphiwe 'Shabba' Tshabalala and Teko Modise to Itumeleng Khune.

Mahlakgane, who still represents Tshabalala, also manages top PSL players such as Siphelele Ntshangase, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Happy Jele, Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch.

The businessman has often been criticized for failing to secure overseas deals for his players, including Modise and Khune, who parted ways with him as the goalkeeper looked to clinch a European move in 2013.

“Overseas is overrated for me, unless the player is going to a top European league,” Mahlakgane told IOL.

“Players earn good salaries in . If you go overseas, you have tax to pay, rent for your place to stay, take care of your own family back home, and still live that side.

"So, can you see that financially you can end up losing because football is a short-term career? If you leave at an early age and go to a top European league where you will earn top money, then it is good.”

However, Mahlakgane managed to secure European moves for Tshabalala and former Kaizer Chiefs captain Tefo Mashamaite as they joined 's BB Erzurumspor in 2018 and Swedish side BK Hacken in 2015, respectively.

“Yes, I did do a deal of Mashamaite and Shabba, but look at their age. It was a good deal at their age. That’s why we did it. I’m not saying players should stay at home," he added.

"But look at it this way - if you’re playing in South Africa and you are earning your salary plus endorsements and less tax compared to abroad, that makes good financial sense."

Free agents Tshabalala and Mashamaite were arguably in the twilight of their careers as Shabba spent one season in Turkey before returning home, while the latter had a one-and-a-half years spell with Hacken.

“Sometimes with these endorsements, it depends whether the company sponsoring you is an international entity or not. Most of the time, I do car endorsements," Mahlakgane explained.

"You will find that these endorsements require a client to drive their car in and around the country."