Orlando Pirates winger Lorch promises to return hungrier ahead of Bloemfontein Celtic clash

The reigning PSL Footballer of the Year is keen to rediscover his old form having struggled in the PSL first round

winger Thembinkosi Lorch says he will be back hungrier after the mid-season break.

The 26-year-old player missed the Soweto giants' last two Premier Soccer League ( ) matches of the year due to suspension.

Pirates were held to a 2-2 draw by FC away before they secured a 3-1 win over Black at home.

“It’s not nice being on the stands, but it is what it is," Lorch told The Citizen.

"I will be back next year with a positive attitude and much more hungrier to help the club do well.”

The international will be back in Pirates' first game in the New Year against Bloemfontein on January 4.

Meanwhile, Lorch is pleased with a song named after him by musicians Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

The track called “Lorch” was released recently and the talented player was surprised when he heard it for the first time.

“I remember the first time I heard this song, I really didn’t believe that someone can just go on and make a track about me,” he said.

“I feel very honoured that those guys decided to sing about me. It’s a very nice song and a lot of people love it. I also play a lot in my car because it’s a hit.”

Lorch explained that the song shows he is doing well in his football career.

“It shows that there must be something right I’m doing and people love what they see from [me]. It’s also about appreciating my talent and I’m happy about it.”