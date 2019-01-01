Orlando Pirates will not be affected by Jele’s absence against Kaizer Chiefs – Nyauza

The Buccaneers defender has called for unity as they look to bag a win over their bitter enemies on Saturday

defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza believes skipper Happy Jele’s absence against will not affect their plans to secure the full three points in their Premier Soccer League ( ) match.

The experienced centre-back will be a notable absentee for coach Rhulani Mokwena’s Buccaneers owing to suspension, but the 29-year-old Nyauza is confident they can make their fans happy on Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, the Matatiele-born player has urged the Ghost family to rally behind the 34-year-old coach and learn a thing or two from Pitso Mosimane, who has achieved a lot since taking over in 2012.

“Jele’s absence will not affect us as a team against Kaizer Chiefs because we are all captains in the team. We just need to focus on the game and help each other as a team,” Nyauza told the media as quoted by Isolezwe.

“We are a solid team and it’s very important to get the full three points on Saturday so that we can move up on the log table. Our supporters deserve happiness because it’s been a long time they have not been happy.”

Speaking of the coach who is reportedly skating on thin ice because the results have not been forthcoming since he was handed the coaching reigns on a caretaker basis, Nyauza backs Mokwena to succeed at the helm.

“I remember when Pitso arrived at Sundowns, he took time to adjust and things didn’t happen overnight,” he added.

“Look at him now, he has achieved a lot and won many trophies but things didn’t go well when he arrived at Sundowns.

“After spending so many seasons with the club, the team has been strong, solid and they started to win trophies. He united his players and built a strong team.

“I want to call to our supporters to be patient with coach Rhulani. He is trying to build a strong ship that will remain stable for many years.

“Patience is key and there is no doubt that we have a good coach - he will be able to build a solid team.”

Under the former Brazilians assistant coach, Pirates have secured three wins in all competitions out of 12 matches and will look to avoid their second loss to the Glamour Boys in the space of a week.

The 2018/19 PSL runners-up were dispatched by coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops out of the Telkom Knockout Cup competition last weekend at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers head to the clash on the back of a 0-0 draw against at home on Tuesday night and now occupy the seventh spot on the log with 13 points.