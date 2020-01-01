Orlando Pirates: Will Lorch return ease pressure on Mhango?

How could the reigning PSL Players' Player of the Season help out-of-form Gabadinho?

striker Frank Mhango has been under immense pressure since the current season resumed.



The Buccaneers have relied too much on the Malawi international for goals for the majority of this term, and this is now hurting the team.

The goals have dried up for Mhango, who has now gone six matches without scoring in the PSL, and his poor form has coincided with the Soweto giants' struggles.

Pirates are winless in their last five matches and they had failed to score in four successive games until Tshegofatso Mabasa netted in a 1-1 draw with FC in midweek.

More teams

Mhango has looked a shadow of his former self since the season resumed earlier this month, having been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Lamontville forward has made hasty decisions while under pressure in the box not knowing when to pass the ball or when to shoot at goal.

Mhango is not the same player who was once lauded for his composure in the box as he scored goals with ease earlier in the campaign, and he impressively netted six goals in four matches in January 2020.

As a result, the well-travelled attacker was named PSL Player of the Month for January as a reward for his scintillating form in front of goal.

Nicknamed Gabadinho, Mhango sat alone at the top of the league's goalscoring charts with 14 goals for a while, and many thought he was the man who could inspire Pirates to this season's PSL title.

Gabadinho has now been joined by striker Peter Shalulile, who netted his 14th league goal of the campaign against on Saturday.

However, Pirates have been boosted by the return of Thembinkosi Lorch, who will complete the campaign with the team after initially being excluded from the season's restart due to disciplinary procedures.

The Bafana Bafana international will certainly ease the burden on Mhango as we enter the business end of the current campaign with the Buccaneers looking to secure a top-three finish in the league.



Lorch knows that he has been given a second chance by the club and the reigning PSL Player of the Year will be determined to prove that he remains one of the best players in the country.

Blessed with the ability to create and score goals, Lorch, who is a playmaker-cum-winger, has netted 10 goals and registered eight assists in the league since the start of last season.

Lorch's presence on the pitch will surely unsettle most defences in the PSL as they will have to worry about him as well as his teammate Mhango.

Article continues below

The latter, who tends to make runs into the box from the wings, has been targeted by the opposition and is often tightly marked throughout matches with Lorch absent this season.

However, with the 27-year-old back, Gabadinho will most likely get less attention on the field and the weight of expectations will also be lifted, slightly.

As for Lorch, he just needs one goal to regain his confidence, and his form will be key to Josef Zinnbauer's side finishing in the top three and qualifying for either the Caf or Confederation Cup.