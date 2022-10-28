Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said it is time to end Kaizer Chiefs' dominance in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby.

Chiefs have dominated recent derby encounters

Riveiro optimistic about a positive result

First Soweto Derby for both coaches

WHAT HAPPENED: Bucs have not won any of their last three Premier Soccer League Soweto Derbies. They have conceded five goals in the process and scored just two.

The Buccaneers' last victory over the Glamour Boys came on January 30, 2021, when they registered a 2-1 win at Orlando Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: "About how we are going to get rid of their dominance, I’m not thinking about that as I said already on more occasions," the Spanish tactician said as quoted by Sowetan.

"It is going to be a different scenario than the previous derbies with the full crowd. I think it is the first time after Covid-19, so that will make a different game than the recent ones for sure.

"A new team with the new coaching staff in both, so I think it is a new chapter of the beautiful stories between these big two clubs. We are going to try and do things, as usual, trying to dominate the game and get the lead as soon as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be the first time both coaches - Pirates' Riveiro, and Arthur Zwane of Chiefs - will be handling South Africa's biggest fixture.

Currently, Bucs are fourth on the table with 19 points while their perennial rivals Chiefs are a position lower, one point behind.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: After the Soweto Derby on Saturday, Pirates will turn their attention to MTN8 final against AmaZulu.

Chiefs will start preparations to play Bucs, once again, but in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-final on November 12.