'Orlando Pirates will be even better' - Zinnbauer confident ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The retired midfielder is also banking on Frank Mhaango's scoring form in the PSL as Bucs prepare to host Masandawana

coach Josef Zinnbauer says his charges are beginning to understand his philosophy.

The German tactician remains undefeated since taking over the team last month with the Soweto giants having recorded two wins and one draw in the .

The Buccaneers secured a 4-1 win over in their last game in midweek and Zinnbauer is confident that the team will get better.

“I think the team understands my philosophy," Zinnbauer told the media.

"We hope we work in the next days‚ in the next weeks and in the next months on the system. We will be better.

“You have seen it in the first half. We want to win the ball. We want to have lots of possession. We need to be on the offensive‚ not on the defensive — that’s my philosophy."

Pirates' next match is against the defending league champions at Orlando Stadium on January 15.

Zinnbauer hopes his side continues to improve ahead of their big clash with Masandawana and he is also banking on Frank Mhaango's scoring form.

“Sundowns is another opponent who plays another system. It will be a new game," he added.

"And I hope we improve and prepare the team so good that we can make a point or more [against Sundowns]."

“I am happy that I have him (Mhango) here and I hope that he’ll continue to score in the next match."

Mhango has been in great form in front of goal having netted a hat-trick against Polokwane which lifted him to the top of the PSL's goalscoring charts with 10 goals.