Why the signs are looking very encouraging for Orlando Pirates

The Sea Robbers had to dig deep to secure maximum points against Kaitano Tembo's resolute SuperSport United side in Soweto on Saturday evening

A lot of things seem to be going in favour at the moment and there are certainly some encouraging signs for supporters of the Sea Robbers.

When a team does not play particularly well but still claims a point, or even three, it’s often a good sign.

This was pretty much the case with Pirates on Saturday evening when they came from behind to beat SuperSport United 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium - making it four wins in a row now.

It wasn’t quite the free-flowing clinical Bucs side which beat 5-0 over two legs of the MTN8 semi-finals.

Part of that was down to SuperSport’s tactical discipline – after scoring early on themselves through Teboho Mokoena, their full-backs were able to stay deep in order not to allow Pirates to overload down the wings.

In the end though the Sea Robbers ground Matsatsantsa down and claimed victory with a penalty by Zakhele Lepasa five minutes after the break, before substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa capitalised on some sloppy SuperSport defending to claim an 87th minute winner.

It was thanks to a never-say-die challenge by Bucs defender Innocent Maela that the goal arrived – another good sign in terms of the fight and character this Pirates group seem to have under head coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team.

Mabasa’s goal was significant as he has just returned from an injury lay-off and Pirates potentially need him to fill the gap left by the injured Gabadinho Mhango.

In that regard, the young Lepasa has also been stepping up and he showed great character and calmness to beat Ronwen Williams from the spot in Orlando.

Pirates currently have Thembinkosi Lorch out injured as well as Mhango, but they appear to still have enough weaponry to win matches is a very positive sign - the likes of Terrence Dzvukamanja, Vincent Pule, Siphesihle Ndlovu and even defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza have all chipped in with goals already this season.

It's also interesting to note that the last time Pirates came from behind from a half-time deficit to win in the league was all the way back in November 2014. Also against SuperSport United.

And it was six years ago when the Buccaneers last won any silverware - the Nedbank Cup.

It’s too early to get carried away, but this Bucs team, boosted by some excellent new signings, are starting to shape up into a formidable unit.