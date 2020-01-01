Orlando Pirates: Why the Sea Robbers are short of a striker

In terms of experienced, proven Premier Soccer League (PSL) goal scorers, the Sea Robbers’ current squad is seemingly a player or two light

After six seasons without a trophy, will be pulling out all the stops to try and end that silverware drought.

And they could move one step closer to that goal by seeing off in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals, at the FNB Stadium on Sunday. With a 3-0 first-leg lead, it would take a shock of major proportions for that not to happen.

An issue Bucs do have, though, are the injury concerns to Thembinkosi Lorch and Terrence Dzvukamanja, who were both involved in goals and assists in last weekend's win over Chiefs.

Two of their other strikers, Tshegofatso Mabsasa and last season's leading scorer, Gabadinho Mhango, are already sidelined with injury.

Of the 40 goals the team scored in the league last season, Mhango got 16 - so it's clear Bucs were, and are still heavily reliant on him.

Of the other goal-scoring options, there is Zakhele Lepasa, who scored a great goal against Chiefs but is still young and unproven.

There's also attacking midfielder Vincent Pule, usually good for some goals, and Deon Hotto, although with 18 goals in 180 league matches in , the Namibian is hardly prolific.



Central defender Thulani Hlatshwayo, another injury concern, will also likely chip in with a few.

Still though, it appears that Bucs are leaning heavily on Mhango, and hoping that players such as Mabsasa, Lepasa and Dzvukamanja deliver on their potential.

They do look a bit short up front, and it makes one think of the previous speculation that Pirates were keen on the services of SuperSport United marksman Bradley Grobler.





Grobler had his best goal return ever last season with 14 in the league. He may be 32, and won’t be a long-term solution, but would bring a lot to Pirates not only in terms of goals but also in with his hold-up play and his ability to bring others into the game.

The son of Moroka Swallows legendary marksman Lesley Grobler, you have to think that Bradley would like to cap a fine career of his own by playing for one of South Africa’s biggest clubs and he seems a perfect fit for Pirates; you can seem him in the black and white.

Other potential options, before the transfer window closes later this month, include Bongi Ntuli, although he recently reiterated his desire to stay at , and perhaps Phakamani Mahlambi, who is seemingly set for a loan spell away from .

It's not too likely, though, that Sundowns would allow their player to join one of their direct rivals.