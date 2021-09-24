Orlando Pirates: Why Mabasa and Hotto need to be in the same team

After a 3-1 win over Chippa United last weekend, Bucs face a big test of their credentials when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in Soweto on Saturday

As a duo in the same starting XI, Orlando Pirates pair Deon Hotto and Tshegofatso Mabasa could potentially transform Bucs’ fortunes.

One reason of course that Hotto and Mabasa have not featured too often together in the starting line-up is the latter's injury issues - he battled last season and has slowly been making his way to full fitness in the current campaign.

Indeed, last week's win over Chippa was the first time the 24-year-old has started this season, and he went on to score the opening goal.

At the club there is currently a lack of options in the centre forward position - Bucs have over the last year regularly made use of 'false nines' - attacking midfielders who push into more advanced positions.

If Pirates are to mount a genuine title challenge this season, what they probably need more than anything else is a reliable striker, not a winger-cum-striker.

Mabasa certainly has all the traits needed to be a target-man in-and-around the box. He's big and strong, but mobile enough, and has a superb minutes-to-goal ratio. If it weren't for injuries, his projected goal output, theoretically, would be quite phenomenal.

Last season in the league for example, he scored a goal every 60 minutes (five goals in 323 minutes). Overall in his three seasons at Pirates, he’s netted every 109 minutes, which is a return of world-class standards.

Unlike a striker like Gabadinho Mhango, who likes to drift wide to find more space, or even as an attacking goal-scoring midfielder like Vincent Pule, who likes to drop into the pockets, Mabasa thrives on being a box predator. He's strong in the air too and is the kind of striker who will convert crosses. And as seen with his goal against Chippa - which came from a scuffed shot from Pule - Mabasa is an instinctive, natural goalscorer.

But he needs others to create the chances, and in Hotto, he has the perfect teammate for that.





Likely Pirates' fastest player, Hotto more than anyone else in the team is able to beat his man, get to the byline and put in crosses into the danger area where Mabasa loves to lurk. Last season he notched a fantastic 10 assists in all competitions.

Of course, the likes of Pule and Fortune Makaringe will also be key to providing Mabasa with opportunities.

But it's that combination of Hotto and Mabasa which could be most deadly for Pirates. And if they could get Thembinkosi Lorch back from injury, and operating on the opposite flank to the Namibian, then the Buccaneers might really be flying again.