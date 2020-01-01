Orlando Pirates: What's there to play for after missing out on PSL title?

The Sea Robbers cannot win the league but there's still so much they can look forward to in the remaining matches

visit SuperSport United in what will be their 28th league match of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Everyone knows that they are already out of the running for the title after losing to last week and the remaining matches are seen as honouring the season.

However, there is still so much to play for, and Josef Zinnbauer's men have no reason to hang their heads in shame after failing to build on the solid foundation laid over two seasons by former coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Goal takes a look at what's there for the Buccaneers to play for ahead of their Saturday's clash with the Tshwane giants.

Caf Confederation Cup

Despite currently sitting fifth on the log behind both and SuperSport United, who are still mathematically in the race, the Sea Robbers have a chance to overtake them and actually finish third on the PSL log.

And that would mean winning their remaining three matches, including the one against Matsatsantsa to enhance their chances.

A win against SuperSport will see Pirates move to a point behind Kaitano Tembo's team but for the final two matches of the season, they would have to win and hope for any of the teams above them to drop points.

As things stand, Pirates can finish the season on 52 points - and finishing third and qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup will be regarded as a huge success given their early struggles in the current season.

Admittedly, Zinnbauer came in very late in the season and his team's momentum was disrupted by the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he can be forgiven for not challenging the likes of and for the league honours.

Use remaining matches to prepare for next season

Zinnbauer arrived in the country in late December, and there was a little he could do to change in terms of the playing personnel during the January transfer window.

The management only brought in Nkanyiso Zungu but he was carrying an injury and couldn't be used until recently.

Now, the remaining three matches provide the German coach with an opportunity to prepare for next season by giving as many players a chance as possible.

That would help him identify areas that need reinforcement for the new term, and again have a full assessment of the players he has at his disposal.

Some players such as Bongani Sam haven't been playing, and Zinnbauer may have an informed input into who he wants in his team going forward as well as those who need to leave the club and continue their career elsewhere.

Helping Mhango win the Golden Boot

All is not lost for Gabadinho Mhango despite players such as Bradley Grobler and Peter Shalulile catching up with him in the race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award.

The Malawi international has netted 14 times, and perhaps had it not been for Covid-19, he would have scored more already.

However, his form and confidence took a knock over the last four months of inactivity, but with three games to go, he still can achieve his personal goals, especially now that the team isn't under pressure to win the league title.

It's now up to his Bucs teammates to help him score as many goals as he can and make sure that he is ahead of his rivals.

Interestingly, this is the first time since the playing days of the late Manyathela that Pirates have a striker vying for the top goalscorer award - and if he clinches it, then it will be a huge success for both Mhango and the club as a whole because they can at least have something to brag about this season.