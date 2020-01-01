'Orlando Pirates were unlucky' - Zinnbauer rues missed chances vs Cape Town City

The Buccaneers struck the post twice and went on to settle for a share of spoils which saw them failing to move from third position on the PSL log

coach Josef Zinnbauer believes that his side lacked some luck to break down following a myriad of scoring opportunities that went abegging in the 2-2 draw at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

It was another come-from-behind result for Pirates for the third straight match as they also recorded the fourth draw in six Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

Cape Town City took the lead twice through Mduduzi Mdantsane and defender Abbubaker Mobara but Pirates hit back via a brace from Vincent Pule.

“I think the first half was most of the time good in the shape, we lead in the most of minutes in the game,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“But it’s football, you have a lot of chances in the first half, you can win this game in the first half. And the second half was I think totally clear, totally clear.

“I think City had one, two, three counter-attacks but I can’t think of more. But we have also a lot of chances but you need then the luck but we have this day no luck.”

Pirates were twice denied by the woodwork in their bid to claim the lead.

With Zakhele Lepasa guilty for blowing most of their scoring opportunities, Zinnbauer responded by pulling him off for Tshegofatso Mabasa, who was a big threat for City as he twice came very close to thrusting the Soweto giant ahead.

Also Frank Mhango’s introduction fired up Pirates’ attack, but still, the finishing touch was their biggest let down.

“I think you see two post shots, a lot of chances. I think together maybe twelve or 50 I don’t know what we have for option to scoring,” said Zinnbauer.

“If you don’t score then you cannot win a game. We had the tactical hundred percent in the game and shape we needed for the game. Also, it was not easy against City, we know this like a good game, good team with ball possession, with defending structures.

"But we found always a solution and it was a very good structure but in the final goal was not and today but we are on the right direction. This was a top performance today and we don’t have the full three points.”

Pirates will now switch attention to the MTN8 final where they meet Bloemfontein at Moses Mabhida next Saturday.

Winning it would be their first piece of silverware since they lifted the 2014 Nedbank Cup.