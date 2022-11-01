Orlando Pirates were robbed against Kaizer Chiefs: 'There was a foul' before the goal - ex-PSL referee Ncobo

Former PSL referee Andile Ncobo has pointed out that a foul was committed in the build up to Yusuf Maart's goal in the Soweto Derby clash on Saturday.

Maart's strike proved to be the only goal of the match

Ncobo feels the goal should not have stood

Pirates suffered their fourth successive loss to Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? Maart's 74th minute incredible long range goal earned Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in a titanic Premier Soccer League encounter at FNB Stadium.

Khama Billiat seemed to have fouled Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, but referee Victor Gomes ignored the incident and the Chiefs attacker quickly set up Maart who scored from his own half.

Even though Ncobo stated that he had nothing against Maart's remarkable strike.

WHAT NCOBO SAID: "Taking nothing away from the brilliance of Maart, who is scoring the goal,” Ncobo said on SuperSport’s Extra Time.

“That’s the hand to the face. We’ve spoken earlier about hand to the face [is an] obligatory yellow card, obligatory free-kick. You’ve got to give it.

“But the unfortunate moment is who would’ve expected that moment to take place? Neither the referee, neither the assistant or any other player on the field of play," he continued.

“The fact of the matter is there was a foul, hand to the face, should’ve been a yellow card, should’ve been a free-kick.

“But we’re not taking anything away from the brilliance of the moment but we’re saying… Maart did brilliantly but there was an infringement on the laws of the game – the dispossession that took place fell foul on the laws of the game.”

THE BIG PICTURE: Pirates and their fans will feel hard done following Ncobo's comments regarding the controversial goal.

The loss to Chiefs ended Bucs' four-match unbeaten run across all competitions and it was also the Buccaneers' fourth successive league defeat to their archrivals.

Furthermore, the defeat has dampened the players' spirits ahead of this weekend's major cup final.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers are set to face off with AmaZulu FC in the 2022 MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Pirates will be hoping to end their two-year trophy drought by clinching the trophy which they won in 2020.