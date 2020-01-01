Orlando Pirates were just unlucky in the derby - Zinnbauer

The Bucs lost to Amakhosi who boosted their title wining chances in PSL action on Saturday

coach Josef Zinnbauer says luck was not on their side as they lost 1-0 to in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

It was Pirates’ first defeat after seven games under Zinnbauer who took over in December 2019 and Chiefs are now seven points clear at the top.

Having been rejuvenated as title contenders, Zinnbauer feels Chiefs spoiled their day.

“We had a lot of chances [to score]. Today we did not have the luck you need to win against this team,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“For me we had the one of best teams in the league. I think we had a little more from the game. The final shoot, the final pass. You remind me of Memela, he had a big chance in the second half towards the goal line... it was the luck we needed against Kaizer Chiefs.”

Chiefs host basement club in their next league game as they seek to maintain their lead.