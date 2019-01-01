Orlando Pirates were better than Kaizer Chiefs but with this football I will die young - Mokwena

The Bucs coach is looking up the table while joking after another dramatic night of football

beat 3-2 in a thrilling night of action on Tuesday.

Once again Rhulani Mokwena's outfit was at the centre of a sending off. Even the opposition were a man down as both teams played with 10-men (Puleng Tlolane and Thembi Lorch were sent off) in this cracking roller-coaster ride.

After the game, Mokwena underlined how he felt, "Don't we love to make it difficult? I think I'm gonna die a very young death, you know? My heart can't take too many of these matches."

It wasn't the only splendid interview bite from Mokwena on Tuesday, who raised eyebrows before the game by stating Pirates were better than Chiefs in the Soweto Derby. He certainly has forgotten about Chiefs bragging rights.

"We've been the better team in all of our games, including the game against Chiefs. But we feel the team needs a bit of continuity and needs to grow," said Mokwena.

In one of the other bigger talking points, Mokwena discusses Lorch's red card.

