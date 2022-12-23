Orlando Pirates weakness identified: ‘Magents’ Motale suggests 'missing piece of the puzzle'

Orlando Pirates legend Edward Motale has identified what he thinks is the missing piece of the puzzle for the Sea Robbers.

Motale pinpoints Bucs' weakness

Discusses Mabena’s ability to end scoring problems

Hopeful Pirates will return motivated

WHAT HAPPENED? The lack of an effective goal scorer has been a notable problem for the Sea Robbers, and according to Motale, the failure to convert goalscoring chances has been one of their biggest undoings.

The Bucs legend hopes the players will come back from the Premier Soccer League break rejuvenated.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Look, they have not been playing well in the league. You look at the running order, there are a lot of draws and losses," Motale said.

"The missing [piece of the] puzzle is converting their opportunities. They get too many goalscoring opportunities but they don’t score.

"Hopefully, when they come back from the Fifa break, something will connect. Maybe if they can work on their scoring chances, something good can come out of it."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Further, Motale discussed the recent signing of Ndumiso Mabena and gave his view on whether the 35-year-old can help end the goal-scoring struggle.

"Well, I’m not going to say that he is going to bring the solution to the club’s scoring problems because he has been off for a while," he added.

"So, I’m not sure about his fitness, but I know he is a lethal striker. If he is fit, he can do wonders because he is a good thinker."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have managed to score just nine goals in the PSL this season and have conceded seven in the process.

The arrival of Kermit Erasmus from Mamelodi Sundowns looked to have given the striking department additional impetus.

Riveiro has been experimenting with Bienvenu Eva Nga, Zakhele Lepasa, and Kwame Peprah as he tries to figure out a dependable goal machine for the Soweto giants from the options at his disposal.

Recently, Pirates were linked with Coton Sport striker Marou Souaibou. Should the Sea Robbers end up signing him, he could be a viable prospect given his stats with the Cameroonian side.

He has 30 goals in 63 appearances for Coton Sport and was named Cameroon’s 2022 footballer of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? They resume their PSL campaign with a match against Mamelodi Sundowns on December 30 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.