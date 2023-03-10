Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro thinks the Soweto giants should be in every final even if he is worried about a potential upset against Venda FA.

WHAT HAPPENED? Riveiro explained his desire to go all the way in all competitions with Pirates ahead of their Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match against third-tier side Venda FA on Saturday.

Pirates are facing lower league opposition for the second straight match in the competition after overcoming All Stars in the Round of 32 and are heavy favourites to advance to the quarter-finals.

While Riveiro has eyes on another final, having won the MTN8, he is wary of an upset from Venda, akin to what Dondol Stars handed SuperSport United and AmaZulu en route to the Nedbank Cup quarter-final.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It’s very important for the club and for us as a group to finish as high as possible to have a possibility to be in the final,” said Riveiro, as per FarPost. “I think clubs like Pirates must be in the final every season, then you go to the final, you know the story.

“It will be motivation for us to do our best in this competition. The reality is that we are far from that possibility, but we want to fight and have a chance to be in the final. We have experience, and we know the meaning of being in the final.

“We want to replicate the same [MTN8 final], we want to have the same experience together, but it’s something that will come if we do our job next against Venda, which is going to be difficult.

“We have a lot to play for till the end [of the season]. The league, for me, is always the most important. It’s where you show and have the opportunity to be the best. We want to be that best group at the end of the season, and it’s not a discussion.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro is looking to complete a domestic double in his first season in South Africa after claiming the MTN8 in November.

Pirates are also eyeing a return to continental football after missing out this term but are locked in a tight fight with four other teams, given they are level on points with Kaizer Chiefs, five behind second-placed SuperSport United, while Cape Town City and Richards Bay are not far off.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates have home advantage as they host Venda on Saturday.