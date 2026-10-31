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The sparks are already flying in the CAF Champions League after Simba SC issued a stern warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of their group-stage clash. Tensions have escalated quickly following the recent draw, with the Tanzanian giants making it clear that they have not forgotten past continental heartbreaks at the hands of the Buccaneers.

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Tanzanian giants seek retribution

Orlando Pirates have been put on high alert following the conclusion of the CAF Champions League group-stage draw, which saw them placed in a challenging Group C. The Soweto giants are scheduled to compete against Morocco’s RS Berkane, Cameroonian outfit Colombe Sportive, and a very motivated Simba SC side.

The history between these two clubs is rooted in a dramatic encounter from 2022, which still lingers in the minds of the Msimbazi-based side. During that campaign, Orlando Pirates managed to eliminate Simba in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Simba’s Head of Communications, Ahmed Ally, has now made it clear that his club views the upcoming matches as a golden opportunity to settle that old score.

“We have been drawn in a group featuring RS Berkane and Orlando Pirates. It is an easy group if we fulfil our responsibilities 100 per cent. If we do that, this is a group we can lead and finish top,” Ally stated as reported by KickOff. The official’s comments reflect a growing sense of belief within the squad as they prepare to return to the biggest stage on the continent.

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The official pointed specifically to their previous exit as the primary source of their current motivation. Ally noted the narrow margins of their last continental meeting, where the home-ground advantage played a massive role for both sides before the lottery of penalties decided their fate.

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Hostile atmosphere awaits the Buccaneers

The psychological warfare has already begun well in advance of the first whistle, which is scheduled for late November. Simba are set to host the first encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, a venue known for its intimidating atmosphere and passionate supporters.

“Last time, we failed to reach the semi-finals because of Orlando Pirates. We scored one goal at Benjamin Mkapa, and they scored one at their home ground before eliminating us on penalties,” Ally continued. The sentiment at the club is one of focused determination, with the communications chief making no secret of their plans to disrupt the peace and preparation of the visiting South African side during their stay.

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“Now the time for revenge has arrived. This year, we are going to deny them sleep and peace,” Ally warned.

For Orlando Pirates, the task will be to remain professional under what promises to be extreme pressure in Tanzania. Navigating a group that includes the tactical discipline of RS Berkane and the hostile environment promised by Simba will require immense mental fortitude.