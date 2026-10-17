Orlando Pirates warned 'teams from SADC countries always raise their level' against South African teams

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Orlando Pirates icon Tlou Segolela has issued a stern warning to his former club ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League preliminary round encounter. The retired winger believes that while the Buccaneers appear superior on paper, history suggests a difficult afternoon awaits them in Gaborone.

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Segolela highlights the regional rivalry factor

The Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone is preparing to host a massive Southern African showdown this weekend. Orlando Pirates are scheduled to meet Namibian champions African Stars on Saturday in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie.

Club legend Tlou Segolela is concerned that despite the perceived gap in quality, the psychological element of facing a South African giant often bridges the divide for smaller regional clubs.

“On paper, African Stars have little chance against Pirates. However, football is decided by the players on the field and their commitment. We should remember that we played them in 2018 and won by only 1-0, which shows how difficult they can be,” warns Segolela, speaking to KickOff.

The psychological hurdle for the Buccaneers

History has not always been kind to Orlando Pirates in this specific geographical context. Segolela pointed out a worrying trend where the Buccaneers seem to struggle against teams from the South African Development Community (SADC).

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“Teams from SADC countries such as Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini always raise their level against Pirates. I do not know why, but we tend to struggle against them, and the matches are usually not high-scoring. Last time out, we were knocked out by a team from Botswana, and now we are playing in the same country," Segolela added.

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For head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his technical team, the objective remains clear: secure a commanding result in the away leg to avoid a nervous return fixture. The club is desperate to reach the group stages after a disappointing early exit in the previous campaign. Reaching the latter stages of the tournament is considered a minimum requirement for a club of Pirates' stature, both for the prestige involved and the significant financial rewards that come with being among the top sixteen teams on the continent.

Tactical challenges and unpredictable opponents

The preparation for this specific tie has been uniquely challenging for the Pirates coaching staff. Because the Namibian top-flight season has not yet commenced, there is a lack of recent domestic match footage to analye. The technical team has been forced to rely heavily on video analysis from African Stars' previous preliminary round victory over Gabonese side AS Mangasport. This lack of recent competitive data makes the Samba Boys a somewhat mysterious opponent, capable of springing tactical surprises under their newly appointed head coach Gerald Güther, who will be eager to claim a major scalp early in his tenure.

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Compounding the selection headaches for the Buccaneers is the fitness status of key personnel. Star winger Oswin Appollis is a major doubt for the clash after he was stretchered off during a midweek domestic league match. Losing such a creative spark would be a blow to the side's attacking fluidity, though the squad depth at Mayfair should provide adequate cover. The Namibian side, meanwhile, has already arrived in Gaborone and has made it clear through their preparations that they do not intend to simply defend and hope for a draw against their South African counterparts.

Despite the match being technically an away fixture for the South Africans, the atmosphere in Gaborone might tell a different story. With a massive network of Orlando Pirates supporters' branches based in Botswana, supplemented by thousands of fans expected to travel across the border from South Africa, the National Stadium could feel very much like a home game. This vocal support will be vital in helping the players navigate what Segolela describes as a traditionally difficult environment. The Buccaneers must harness that energy to ensure they do not fall victim to another regional giant-killing act on Saturday afternoon.