Orlando Pirates warned of 'mental toughness' required to survive CAF Champions League group stage - 'Competing in Africa requires more than just playing'

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Bucs legend Eugene Zwane has voiced significant concerns regarding the Buccaneers' readiness for the CAF Champions League group stage, suggesting the current squad may lack the psychological edge required for continental success. Despite what he believes is a favourable draw, the former star believes that technical ability will not be enough to overcome the unique challenges of African football.

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The challenge of Group C and continental expectations

Orlando Pirates are preparing for a return to the elite level of African football following the group stage draw held at the Egyptian Football Association headquarters in Cairo.

“You know, I can say it’s an easy draw for lack of a better word. I think Pirates can deal with those teams and advance to the knockout phase,” Zwane told FARPost in an exclusive interview. “However, my issue with Pirates of late, which we have seen in their last two to four games, is that I’m not too sure if they have sufficient experience in terms of what it takes to compete and win on the continent. So, from a football point of view, and also from a talent point of view, I have no doubt about the squad. I think these boys have the talent to play well. But I don’t know if they have the mental strength, historical exposure, and maybe even the understanding.”

Mental strength versus technical ability

Zwane’s critique centres on the difference between domestic league dominance and the specific requirements of the Champions League.

The former Pirates man highlighted that the "African experience" is a unique test of character that goes beyond 90 minutes on the pitch. He noted that the squad must be prepared for everything from hostile crowds to tactical gamesmanship from their opponents. Without a core group of battle-hardened veterans who understand these nuances, the younger players may find themselves overwhelmed when the margins for error disappear. Zwane believes that the ability to suffer and remain disciplined during difficult periods of a match is what separates the eventual champions from the teams that exit early in the knockout stages.

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“You know, competing in Africa requires more than just playing. It requires mental strength, stubbornness, and aggression,” Zwane continued. “Even if you have been through those experiences, you need players who will stand up when things get tough, be able to put their hands up, and fight for the badge. I’m not sure if Pirates have enough of that type of mental strength in the current team. It’s mainly young players who are all breaking into the first team this season and last season as well. So, that’s my concern.”

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Addressing complacency in the search for glory

Complacency has emerged as a recurring theme for Pirates this season, a sentiment echoed by both Zwane and head coach Ouaddou. The legend pointed to a recent performance in the Carling Knockout Cup against Milford FC as a primary example of the team losing focus when they feel a result is secured. In that fixture, the Buccaneers were criticized for a lacklustre second-half display, suggesting a level of comfort that could prove fatal in the Champions League where leads are never safe. For Zwane, this lack of "killer instinct" is the biggest hurdle the team must clear if they are to progress.

The warning serves as a wake-up call for the squad before the group stage matches commence later this month. With RS Berkane and Simba SC representing formidable opposition with significant continental pedigree, any drop in intensity will likely be punished. Zwane’s analysis suggests that while he backs the talent available to Ouaddou, the psychological preparation will be just as important as the tactical drills on the training ground. If the players can marry their natural skill with the "stubbornness" Zwane demands, they could be a force to be reckoned with, but the margin for error remains razor-thin.

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“But I heard the coach after their game against Milford FC say that the boys were way too comfortable because they thought they had won the game in the first half and did not arrive in the second half because they thought the job was done,” Zwane added. “I think he understands that if you are going to play CAF football in a hostile environment, you can’t score three goals and then relax. So, that level of comfort is not going to win you the CAF Champions League. So, maybe the coach will address this, but it remains a concern of mine. However, I have no problem with the draw itself. They are all good teams, but I think Pirates has much better quality compared to all of these teams.”