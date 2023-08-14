Orlando Pirates warned by Barker after Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns wanted Stellenbosch in MTN8 semis - 'Be careful what you wish for'

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has responded to his side being drawn with Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-finals.

Pirates got Stellies in the MTN8 semis

The two sides recently met in a PSL match

Barker reacts to the MTN8 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cape Winelands side edged SuperSport United 1-0 to advance into MTN8 last-four on Sunday. While Stellenbosch were handed Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs got Mamelodi Sundowns.

Barker claims all the three Premier Soccer League traditional giants were hoping to be paired with his team and he issues a stern message.

WHAT WAS SAID: “So you know we’ve played Pirates this season already in the opener, we acquitted ourselves well but we all know Pirates are a really, really good team,” said Barker as per iDiski Times.

“After their loss to us I think they scored eight goals against AM and uh who did they beat 5-0, was it Sekhukhune? So you know they are a really good team.

“So it’s a tough, tough draw for us but if you want to win trophies, if you want to be champions at the end of the day, you have to beat good teams and we have to get past a good team in Pirates.

“So it will be a challenge but we have to look forward to it and take on the challenge. We’ve got nothing to lose.

“They will be the big favourites to get through and defend the trophy. So we can go there and just really give the best that we can and hopefully we can then have another big game in the final. So I think everybody was hoping to draw Stellenbosch [but] sometimes be careful what you wish for.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Pirates and Stellenbosch prepare to meet again, this time around the Buccanesrs appear scary.

After the Buccaneers were beaten 1-0 by Stellenbosch in the opening match of PSL season, they went on to pick themselves up by beating Royal AM 4-2 in their next league match.

That was followed by last weekend's 5-0 hammering of Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 quarter-finals which has got fans tipping them to defend this trophy.

With mean Pirates currently a dreaded side, Stellenbosch would be hoping the Buccaneers drop in form between now and the time they meet.

WHAT NEXT FOR STELLENBOSCH? The Cape Winelands side will for now focus on visiting Royal AM for Friday's PSL match.