Orlando Pirates want to always win and are disappointed to drop points - Makaringe

The Buccaneers midfielder has lavished praise on his teammates following their draw against Golden Arrows

In his quest to become a regular feature in the heart of the park, midfielder Fortune Makaringe has credited his teammates for their confidence in him.

The Buccaneers schemer has also praised the supporters for rallying behind the team but lamented their 0-0 draw against .

Following their goalless draw, Pirates will now prepare to face reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions next week.

More teams

“A very difficult point to take out of this game. We are very disappointed with the result. We always play to win but to get a point is something. So, we have to keep our heads high and continue to work as hard as possible,” Makarige told media.

“All credit to my teammates, we’ve been working well together as a unit. The collective effort lifts my confidence and without my teammates. My teammates can confide in me as much as I can confide in them and it works well for the team.”



On the Ghost’s support, the former midfielder has thanked their faithful supporters for standing behind the club, saying they must keep coming to the stadium.

Article continues below

“We appreciate their efforts and support at all times everywhere we go,” he added.

“Let them keep on coming. We should encourage them to come because without them we can never be the Buccaneers that we are.”



Although coach Josef Zinnbauer’s men have failed to collect maximum points after losing to and the draw to Abafana Bes’thende, they remain on course for a decent finish.

Pirates now trail log leaders Chiefs by eight points at number four, but their fierce rivals have played 22 games with 48 points in the bag.