'Orlando Pirates want to win all titles' - Zinnbauer ahead of Carling Black Label Cup

The German is hopeful the team can withstand the challenge from other teams to win trophies, ahead of the season's curtain raiser this weekend

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has stated his team will be aiming at winning all titles possible in the new campaign, starting with Sunday's Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs.

Bucs won the MTN8 competition last season but fell short in the race for the PSL title, where Mamelodi Sundowns won it for the fourth time in a row. They also reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup and Nedbank Cup.

While they finished third in the race for the league title, they did end a six-year trophy doubt when they won the MTN last December.

We want to win all titles

"We have a good squad, and [after] last season, yes we are happy that we finally have a title after going for six years without getting one," Zinnbauer said as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

"I know this, normally when you get a title then [fans] want more. We saw it last season, you won a title and they said ‘wow now to the top, let us get the title; the next title is now maybe the Nedbank Cup or please win the league,’ yeah, I know.

"We want [to] win all titles. As a coach and as a player you want to win titles, that is clear."

It is not easy but it is our target

The German concedes it will not be an easy task but still remains confident it is an achievable target.

"It is special, especially for clubs like Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, or Mamelodi Sundowns. That is the target that we have," Zinnbauer continued.

"But in most of the times, as we have seen in the last years, it is not so easy [because] all teams fight for titles. Just look at AmaZulu [who ended] in second place last season.

"Nobody in the room, before the season, spoke about AmaZulu but it is possible, in football all is possible."

The tactician will be aiming at getting better than champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs -who are recruiting in readiness for the title, and AmaZulu who finished second.



Pirates and Chiefs open the domestic season with the Carling Black Label Cup on Sunday.