'Orlando Pirates want Nedbank Cup more than Kaizer Chiefs, who have more doubts' - Riveiro

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions and that includes a six-match winning streak that was stopped on Wednesday when Royal AM held them to a 1-1 draw.

They come up against Amakhosi who have dropped in form of late, having failed to win three of their last five Premier Soccer League games. That has made their chances of finishing in the season in the top-two hanging by a thread.

Riveiro says Pirates are more determined than Chiefs to win the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT WAS SAID: “If I am not mistaken, we faced the last two derbies in similar circumstances — with our team in a good moment and our opposition with more doubts — but the result was not in our favour,” Riveiro told the media.

“Form is not playing an important role in these types of games because we all know what it means and for the opposition as well.

“So like the captain [Innocent Maela] has said, we have to make sure that we want it more than them. So hopefully, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure the result is different.

“Everything that the team was expressing on the field has made us comfortable and confident about not just this game but the last part of the season as well.

“We are about to play finals and crucial games — and we feel strong, and we are in a good space. But that doesn’t matter because what’s coming Saturday is a different game.

“It’s still a football game. But there are many things around it. It’s also an opportunity to play one more final together. It’s a knockout game and we are not talking about three points. It makes the day special for everyone.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Pirates enjoying some good run going into Saturday's match, Chiefs will be out to prove that the difference between them and the Buccaneers is that form does not matter during derbies.

Amakhosi have been blowing hot and cold of late and they also seem to have mastered the art of grinding out results. Before the current difficulties, Chiefs were winning games in smash-and-grab fashion.

Pirates have lost against Chiefs this season while in the middle of enjoying good patches of form but they falter on the big stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers continue preparing for their old foes as they seek to break Chiefs' dominance over them in the last five Soweto Derby clashes.