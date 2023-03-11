Orlando Pirates vs Venda Academy FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers resume their bid to win South Africa’s elite club knockout competition which they last won in 2014

Orlando Pirates will be pushing to complete a season double when they host Venda Academy FC in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 16 tie at Orlando Stadium.

Having already lifted the MTN8 this season, the Buccaneers have an opportunity to clinch another piece of silverware.

With Mamelodi Sundowns having opened a huge gap in the Premier Soccer League title race, the championship looks out of reach for Pirates who now place more focus on the Nedbank Cup.

They are in the last 16 and take on National First Division side Venda, who would be keen to cause an upset.

Already, giant-killing acts have been witnessed in this campaign, especially the story of lower-tier outfit Dondol FC eliminating SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC.

Pirates will be out to avoid being humiliated by Venda on Saturday.

They are pushing to win the Nedbank Cup they last won in 2014 in what was their eighth title.

The Buccaneers are the second-most successful team in this competition after Kaizer Chiefs, who have 13 titles.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Venda Academy FC Date Saturday, March 11 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates will be without defender Innocent Maela who is serving his last match of suspension.

The Buccaneers skipper was red-carded in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs and also missed last week’s league game at Swallows FC.

But there is some encouraging news for Pirates who welcome back central defender Nkosinathi Sibisi who was suspended for the Swallows game.

Also back for Pirates is another defender Olisa Ndah and goalkeeper Richard Ofori who were involved in full training with the rest of the squad this week.

Coach Jose Riveiro will, however, be without Thabang Monare, Bandile Shandu and Goodman Mosele who are still battling fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Venda Academy coach Joel Masutha has no suspended player in his squad and that is encouraging for him.

He has some experienced players in his fold including former Kaizer Chiefs striker Edmore Chirambadare and another experienced forward Rhulani Manzini, formerly of Chippa United and AmaZulu.

Former Polokwane City goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu is another experienced player Venda can rely on.

Match Preview

This will be the first-ever meeting between Pirates and Venda.

To reach the last 16, Pirates beat another National First Division side All Stars FC 2-0 and they could consider themselves lucky to be drawn against another lower-tier outfit.

Venda booked their Round of 16 spot after edging armature side Black Cross 2-1 in the previous stage.