Orlando Pirates vs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers enter the their final push of their bid to play in Africa next season with a crucial home fixture

Orlando Pirates face a defining afternoon when they host Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Saturday's final day of the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League campaign at Orlando Stadium.

With the top-two spots already secured, on top of the Soweto giants' priorities is a victory to guarantee themselves a third spot finish and return to next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

It is an afternoon in which they just need at least a draw to confirm participation in Africa but a defeat could see them finishing fourth on the standings.

If Pirates lose and their closest rivals Golden Arrows post a victory over Stellenbosch, that will spell doom for the Buccaneers and probably ring a death knell to coach Josef Zinnbauer's reign as coach.

But what could be encouraging for Pirates is that they face a TTM side which has already confirmed safety from relegation even if the Limpopo side suffers defeat.

In contrast, fourth-placed Arrows who are three points fewer face what could be a tough afternoon against Stellies who are desperate to avoid demotion as they are at a great risk of playing in the play-offs if they lose.

Stellenbosch are just two points better than Chippa United who are sitting 15th on the log.

Pirates go into battle without suspended midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu who picked his fourth yellow card in their last match against Baroka FC.

The 24-year-old has been a regular with 21 league appearances this season but Zinnbauer might not be worrying much as he has the likes of Fortune Makaringe, Linda Mntambo and Nkanyiso Zungu as other options as attacking midfielders.

Joining Ndlovu on the suspension list is the versatile Abel Mabaso who is serving his final match out after being shown a red card against TS Galaxy last Sunday.

Forwards Tshegofatso Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa and Jean-Marc Makusu have been struggling with injuries in what has compromised the Soweto giants upfront, where Frank Mhango is the only available natural number nine.

Pirates have been fretting over the fitness of goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane whose absence in the last match saw the return of reserve team goalie Elson Sithole to the senior team as Richard Ofori is also out nursing an injury.

TTM welcome back defender Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali from suspension after he missed their last outing against Chippa United.

It is a big boost for the Nedbank Cup champions welcoming back the left-back who has made 18 PSL starts this season and 20 appearances.

This is a match in which both sides go into with contrasting intentions.

While Pirates are hard-pressed to seal a top-three finish, TTM do not have much to play for as they are already safe from relegation which was their mission.

The Buccaneers are keen to join their Limpopo opponents in next season's Confederation Cup.

But the biggest weakness for Pirates this season is maintaining consistency and after winning their last match away at Baroka FC, it is yet to be seen if they will manage a second successive victory.

It is just on two occasions in which the Soweto giants have managed to complete two straight league wins this season and they go into Saturday's encounter with a record of three victories, a defeat and a draw in their last five outings.

Their opponents TTM have equally been struggling for consistency in their maiden PSL campaign and have won twice, shared the spoils as many times and lost one in their last five games.

Although much has changed during the course of the season, what could be encouraging for Pirates is that they face a team they beat 3-0 in the reverse fixture away at Thohoyandou Stadium in January.