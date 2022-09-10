Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers are back home seeking a change in fortunes after last weekend’s fruitless trip to KwaZulu-Natal

Orlando Pirates have an opportunity to reclaim the Premier Soccer League top spot when they host TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Although returning to the top also depends on how their closest rivals perform, Jose Riveiro and his men would be out to soothe the disappointment of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Maritzburg United.

They now face TS Galaxy and victory will lift fifth-placed Pirates up to 14 points.

To sit at the top, however, they have to hope that log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns lose to Golden Arrows and fourth-placed AmaZulu are defeated by Chippa United.

Their opponents Galaxy appear to be an improved side from last season and are seventh on the table after playing six league games.

It could prove to be a difficult evening for Pirates who are facing a team that beat reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld.

With the Buccaneers having shown that they are vulnerable at home after losing 1-0 to bottom-placed Chippa United at Orlando Stadium, that would inspire the Rockets on Saturday.

Game Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Date Saturday, September 10 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix.

Pirates are already dealing with injuries to a number of key players in their camp.

The latest to suffer a knock is attacker Vincent Pule who had to be pulled out in the first half against Maritzburg United.

Thembinkosi Lorch is also doubtful for Saturday’s game together with right-back Thabiso Monyane.

Midfielder Goodman Mosele is suspended and it will be his last match serving sanctions after being red-carded in the MTN8 against Royal AM.

However, some good news for the Soweto giants is that striker Evidence Makgopa could finally make his Pirates debut after recovering from injury.

Deon Hotto is also back, as well as Terrence Dzvukamanja who is yet to feature in any match this season.

backpagepix

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is likely to miss utility player Ebrahim Seedat who has been battling fitness issues.

Seedat has missed the Rockets’ last three matches and Tshegofatso Nyama has stepped in for him.

Veteran attacker Bernard Parker is also an injury concern for TS Galaxy and has featured in just one match for them.

Match Preview

Orlando Pirates have been impotent in front of goal, managing to score just four goals in seven games.

That is already a worry for the Buccaneers worsened by the fact that they are facing opponents who have the best defensive record in this campaign.

TS Galaxy have conceded just one goal in six games.

Prior to last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Cape Town City, they had gone for their first five league games without shipping in any goal.

Pirates might, however, be inspired by the fact that the Rockets’ momentum is now low after failing to win their last three games.

The last time TS Galaxy visited Pirates, they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in December 2021 but the return fixture saw the Rockets turning the tables down to win 1-0 at home.