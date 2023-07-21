Orlando Pirates vs Terrence Dzvukamanja, 'I know the truth but the truth obviously can’t be revealed' - Gavin Hunt

Gavin Hunt is adamant his conscience is clear about the manner SuperSport United signed Terrence Dzvukamanja from Orlando Pirates.

Dzvukamanja recently joined SuperSport

The move caught many by surprise

Hunt insists all protocols were observed

WHAT HAPPENED: Dzvukamanja and Pirates had agreed on a new deal but the former had a change of mind later, opting to join SuperSport.

He has since promised to help the Swanky Boys achieve their target in the new season which is just around the corner.

Hunt has now hinted a lot happened behind the doors before the experienced Zimbabwean decided to join the Swanky Boys.

WHAT HE SAID: "I know the truth but the truth obviously can’t be revealed," Hunt told the media as quoted by iDiski Times.

"It hasn’t been nice what has gone on in the media and obviously there has been a backlash, but I do know the truth and the whole story, everything from day one.

"I sleep well, I have a clear conscience and that’s all we can do and try and concentrate going forward so that is all we can.

"It is important that the boy settles down. He has been here for two days now. It feels like home for him again.

"Well, not again, but with me, I know him well. I tried to get him in January, which we should have gotten in January."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dzvukamanja did not have the best relationship with the fans in the early stages of the season owing to his struggles. He, however, managed to get his form back and became a regular in the second part of the season.

SuperSport United managed to convince him to ditch the Sea Robbers ahead of the new campaign.

The Swanky Boys will represent South Africa in the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Sekhukhune United and Hunt, maybe, felt Dzvukamanja can help him achieve the set targets.

WHAT NEXT: Both parties hope Dzvukamanja's investment will pay dividends.