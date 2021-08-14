Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers are desperate to end their four-match winless run against the Beautiful Birds in the original Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates are set to start their defence of the MTN8 when they take on Swallows FC in a quarter-final encounter at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Bucs fans will be keen to see how the team performs in a competitive match after being defeated in the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup by Kaizer Chiefs almost two weeks ago.

Pirates succumbed to a 4-3 defeat on penalties following a 0-0 draw in a high-profile pre-season match against Chiefs and they will now get their 2021/22 campaign underway against Swallows.

They will be up against Swallows side they have failed to defeat in their last four competitive matches including three successive 1-1 draws.

The Beautiful Birds will be able to measure just how well they have done in pre-season preparations when they take on the Buccaneers in the original Soweto Derby clash.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC Date Saturday, August 14 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has revealed that injury-prone strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa will be unavailable this weekend.

While Richard Ofori and Thembinkosi Lorch are expected to shrug off their respective minor injuries and face Swallows.

Bucs will pin their hopes of securing a win over the Beautiful Birds on Lorch, who looked sharp and hungry against Chiefs earlier this month.

Pirates remain the only side in the history of the PSL to have retained their Top 8 title the following season having done so 10 years ago in 2011.

Meanwhile, Swallows head coach Brandon Truter has confirmed that they will be without Tlakusani Mthethwa with the player having sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The influential central midfielder is likely to be sidelined for the entire 2021/22 season, while Mwape Musonda is also doubtful due to lack of match fitness.

Pirates loanees Austin Muwowo and Monnapule Saleng are expected to face their parent club and they have what it takes to haunt the Buccaneers by inspiring the Beautiful Birds to a win.

Swallows have won the Top 8 trophy three times and the last time they lifted the title was in 2012 and it was their last appearance in the competition.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Pirates and Swallows have clashed in 17 cup matches since 1985.

Bucs have recorded seven outright wins (plus one via penalties) compared to five (plus one via penalties) for the Beautiful Birds, while five matches ended in draws.

Overall, the two Soweto rivals have met in 79 matches across all competitions since 1985.

Pirates have 30 wins compared to 17 for Swallows, while no less than 32 games have been drawn.