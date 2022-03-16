Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates will be determined to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League when they play host to SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants suffered a 2-1 defeat to their archrivals Kaizer Chiefs in their last game in this competition on March 5, before being eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Marumo Gallants last week.

However, the Buccaneers have since secured a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Eswatini champions Royal Leopards in the Caf Confederation Cup clash - snapping their three-match winless run across all competitions in the process.

Pirates are placed fourth on the PSL standings - four points behind second-placed Royal AM, but the Soweto giants have a game in hand and a win over SuperSport will elevate them to the third spot - leapfrogging Chiefs, who are currently occupying third place.

However, SuperSport, who are three-time PSL champions, will not be pushovers as they have their own ambitions of securing a top-three finish in the league and qualifying for one of Caf's inter-club competitions.

Matsatsantsa seem to have rediscovered their form having registered their second consecutive win when they edged out National First Division outfit Platinum City Rovers 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.

Prior to that, the Tshwane giants had brushed aside AmaZulu FC 2-0 in a league match and they are placed seventh on the PSL standings - three points behind fourth-placed Pirates heading into their encounter.

Game Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Date Wednesday, March 16 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Pirates' injury woes have eased in the last few weeks, but Thembinkosi Lorch has joined Vincent Pule on the club's injury list having missed the game against Leopards and the former is now doubtful for the clash with SuperSport.

However, Bucs co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids have several players who can step up in the absence of the 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Season, Lorch, who has struggled with injuries this term.

Kabelo Dlamini was one of Pirates' best players against Leopards - scoring a goal before providing an assist. The former Bloemfontein Celtic attacker could be the man to inspire the Buccaneers to a win over Matsatsantsa.

Backpagepix

Meanwhile, SuperSport will be without Bradley Grobler, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury and the club is yet to report any fresh injuries heading into their game against the Buccaneers.

The Matsatsantsa technical team which is led by Kaitano Tembo has had to look to Iqraam Rayners after Grobler sustained his long-term injury and the versatile forward has been in good form in the last few weeks.

The former Stellenbosch FC star, who has scored twice in his last five competitive matches and provided an assist against Rovers, will be looking to play a vital role in helping the Tshwane giants secure a victory in Soweto.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 1990, Pirates and SuperSport have clashed in 60 league matches.

The Buccaneers have the upper hand in this rivalry having registered 25 wins compared to 19 victories for Matsatsantsa, while 16 games ended in a draw.

Bucs also have a good home record against the Tshwane giants having won 15 of their 30 league matches and recorded just six defeats with nine games being drawn.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in the current campaign with Pirates having taken four points off SuperSport last season.

The Buccaneers claimed a 2-1 win at Orlando Stadium in November 2020, before they held Matsatsantsa to a 1-1 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the second-round clash in February 2021.