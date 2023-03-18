Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The battle at Orlando Stadium is a high-stakes affair and is arguably the pick of this weekend's PSL matches

Orlando Pirates have an opportunity to boost their Caf Champions League hopes when they host SuperSport United for a Premier Soccer League showdown on Saturday.

Currently, five points separate second-placed SuperSport and Pirates, who are third on the standings.

But the Buccaneers have a chance to cut that gap to two points with a victory.

That would be a crucial step towards catching up with Matsatsantsa as the battle to secure the second spot hots up.

But SuperSport are not easy opponents and are likely to give Pirates a huge fight.

It is also an opportunity for Gavin Hunt and his men to further open the gap between them and Pirates to eight points.

If they manage that, they would have handed themselves a huge advantage in the quest to finish the campaign in the second spot and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Game Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Date Saturday, March 18 Time 17:45 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Orlando Pirates welcome captain Innocent Maela from suspension which saw him miss their last two games.

Maela has also recovered from a foot injury and is available for selection.

This is a big boost for coach Jose Riveiro who also has another centre-back Olisa Ndah back from injury.

It is to be seen if goalkeeper Richard Ofori will be selected after he also returned from a long injury layoff.

Thabang Monare is another returnee, having been unavailable for the last few games, but Kermit Erasmus is doubtful after he played the first half of last week’s Nedbank Cup game against Venda Academy FC.

Defender Bandile Shandu and midfielder Goodman Mosele are still struggling to return to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Hunt has received a boost with the return of forward Bradley Grobler from suspension.

It is a timely return for their top striker, who is on nine league goals and chasing the Golden Boot.

Also back for the Tshwane side is captain Onismor Bhasera ,who is another player coming from suspension.

But defender Luke Fleurs is a doubt, having last played in January.

Match Preview

Pirates have been struggling for consistency, blowing hot and cold this season.

They go into Saturday’s match on the backdrop of a win-lose-win pattern in the league that has seen them win three games and lose two in their last five matches.

Their opponents SuperSport have managed three victories and two draws in a run which has helped them hang on to second position.

But Matsatsantsa could be feeling a bit fresher as they were inactive last weekend when the Soweto giants were involved in the Nedbank Cup.

The reverse fixture between SuperSpoort and Pirates ended 0-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium last August.