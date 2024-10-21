Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Predictions and Betting Tips: Cup exit to motivate Pirates to victory

We share predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership fixture between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

Orlando Pirates were brought back down to earth by a shock defeat to newly promoted Magesi FC in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup over the weekend.

As the cup specialists in recent history, it was a devastating blow to the Bucs’ fans who would have bet their houses that their team would have dispatched off Magesi.

While it’s a tough pill to swallow, Jose Riveiro’s men must turn their attention to the Betway Premiership where they have yet to put a foot wrong.

Article continues below

They host SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, hoping to reignite their season with a victory.

The visitors suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the cup to Kaizer Chiefs, although many predicted that would be the outcome.

Matsatsantsa haven’t been at their best this season and currently lie 12th in the standings, picking up a solitary win in their four fixtures.

It will be a massive challenge for them to get something out of this fixture, especially considering their struggles up front.

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & No @ 2.35 with Betway

Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - second half @ 2.42 with Betway

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates by one goal @ 3.50 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Back to winning ways

After a seven-game win sequence and an 11-game unbeaten streak, Orlando Pirates finally tasted defeat.

They will want to make things right, especially for their fans who thought another cup was potentially heading to Orlando.

With a 100% win record in the PSL this season, the Buccaneers are likely to put SuperSport United to the sword, especially considering their poor form.

Gavin Hunt’s men are struggling to find positive results and that hammering at the hands of the Amakhosi won’t do their confidence any favours.

Furthermore, the Tshwane outfit have now only scored once in their last five outings, a result that’s down to missing their lead forward, Bradley Grobler through injury.

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & No @ 2.35 with Betway

The second half trend to continue

Pirates have been slow to start games recently as they showed against Magesi FC when they only came to life in the second period.

It’s been a trend for the Sea Robbers this season as all five of their previous outings saw them score more goals in the latter part of the 90.

Eight goals have arrived after the break in their last five fixtures, indicating that the trend could continue on Tuesday night.

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 2: Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - second half @ 2.42 with Betway

Recent history between these two suggests the game will be much closer than we think.

Both of the last two meetings in Orlando ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

However, much has changed about the visitors, especially in an attacking sense. They also have issues at the back, which Chiefs exploited at the weekend to score four times.

Pirates’ last home victory against SuperSport was by a 1-0 scoreline and we think that one goal may be the difference here on Tuesday night.

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Orlando Pirates by one goal @ 3.50 with Betway