Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Matsatsantsa are looking to end the Buccaneers' hopes of qualifying for the Caf tournament in Johannesburg

are set to square off with their top three rivals SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Saturday.

This is a must-win match for Pirates, who are hoping to qualify for next season's Caf Confederation Cup, but they are struggling at the moment having failed to win their last six league matches.

Josef Zinnbauer's side will be desperate for a victory after succumbing to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to 10-man in their previous match.

They are placed fifth on the league standings - four points behind the third spot which guarantees a place in the Confederation Cup and it is currently occupied by SuperSport with three games left.

Pirates will face an in-form SuperSport side which is unbeaten in their last five matches in the league having recorded one draw and four wins including their recent 1-0 victory over Black .

Matsatsantsa look destined to finish in the top three when looking at their current form and coach Kaitano Tembo knows that a victory over Pirates will see them take a giant step towards qualifying for the Confederation Cup.

Game Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Date Saturday, August 29 Time 1:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Pirates have no suspension and injury issues heading into the clash with SuperSport, who thrashed them 3-0 in the first round league encounter in August 2019.

However, Zinnbauer still cannot use Justin Shonga, who remains suspended as he awaits the finalisation of the club's disciplinary proceedings against him.

The German coach will once again pin his hopes on Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has netted the Buccaneers' only goal since the current season resumed and he could be key to their win over Matsatsantsa.

SuperSport are yet to report any injuries in their camp ahead of their encounter with their Gauteng rivals and they do not have any players on this weekend's PSL suspension list.

Zimbabwean tactician Tembo will look to in-form Bradley Grobler, who has netted twice in Matsatsantsa's last four matches and he will be eager to inspire his side to a win over Bucs.

The Bafana Bafana international will be targeting goals which would boost his hopes of clinching this season's Golden Boot as he is currently one goal behind the league's joint-top scorers Frank Mhango of Pirates and striker Peter Shalulile.

Match Preview

SuperSport are looking to complete a league double over Pirates for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

Matsatsantsa secured a 2-1 win over the Buccaneers away in Soweto, before recording a 2-0 victory at home in the second-round clash.

In head-to-head stats since 1990, Pirates and SuperSport have clashed in 57 league matches.

The Buccaneers have the upper hand having registered 23 wins compared to 19 for Matsatsantsa, while 15 games ended in a draw.

However, Pirates have recorded only one win in the last nine league meetings with SuperSport.