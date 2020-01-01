Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The two sides square up at Orlando Stadium in this early stage of a campaign as they both seek to end a lengthy period without winning the PSL crown

resume their bid to lift the Premier Soccer League ( ) title for the first time since 2012 when they host SuperSport United on Saturday.

Interestingly, Pirates face Matsatsantsa who last claimed the league crown a decade ago as the two sides seek to reassert their dominance in South African football.

High in spirits after eliminating old foes from the MTN8 in convincing fashion, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer could be having the right tonic he needs in his camp.

More teams

But SuperSport are no pushovers despite blowing hot and cold this season.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

A win for Pirates could see them spend Saturday night at the top of the table if Swallows FC lose to TS Galaxy and drop points against Chiefs.

Victory for SuperSport would also see them claiming top spot if Swallows fail to win.

Game Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Date Saturday, November 21 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates coach Zinnbauer will have to plan his starting line-up without winger Thembinkosi Lorch who underwent surgery on his knee last week and will be out for five weeks.

This follows an injury sustained in the team’s last league match against Bloemfontein .

Zinnbauer could also hand new signing Jean-Marc Makusu his debut after the DR Congo forward joined the club last week on loan from AS Vita.

Forward Frank Mhango is also expected to return from injury and an anticipated striking partnership with Makusu could make them the most dreaded attacking combination in the PSL.

The Pirates coach’s attacking options have also been boosted by the return of Tshegofatso Mabasa who is yet to play a match this season.

Defender Bongani Sam is also back from injury, while it is not yet clear if Thabiso Monyane and midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu have recovered.

Images of SuperSport preparing for the Pirates match on Friday showed forward Bradley Grobler training with the rest of the squad, a hint that he could be in line to play on Saturday.

The 32-year-old had pulled out of the Bafana Bafana camp last week due to injury.

Grobler has picked up from where he left off last season when he scored 14 league goals and this season he has two strikes in three games, making him a key player who coach Kaitano Tembo might not afford to miss against Pirates.

Grant Kekana and Luke Fleurs, as well as midfielder Sipho Mbule, who all missed the team’s last match against were also spotted participating in full training.

Veteran centre-back Clayton Daniels will not take part in the match as he is still recovering following a car accident.

Match Preview

Pirates are still unbeaten this season in six games across all competitions and last tasted defeat the previous term in August, giving them nine straight matches without losing.

On the league front, Pirates have recorded one victory and two draws and go into this match on a high after booting out Chiefs from the MTN8 in impressive fashion.

The last meeting between the Buccaneers and SuperSport was in favour of the former who beat Matsatsantsa 2-1 in the PSL bio-bubble in August.

But United had thrashed Pirates 3-0 in the reverse fixture in Mbombela in August 2019.

Article continues below

In the last five years, Supersport have enjoyed superiority over the Soweto giants in league battles, winning four times, losing twice while the other four games have ended in draws.

Tembo and his men go into Saturday’s showdown smart from being eliminated from the two-legged MTN8 semi-finals by Bloemfontein Celtic after failing to win both at home and away.

This highlights their season in which they have been inconsistent, winning two league games and losing one.