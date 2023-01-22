Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers are out to try and build on last week's win over Golden Arrows with another good performance against Stellies

Orlando Pirates have an opportunity to rise to fourth position on the Premier Soccer League standings when they host Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Victory for eighth-placed Pirates will give the Soweto giants 25 points and catapult them four rungs up the table.

If they manage that, it would be a crucial step for Pirates who are hoping to play continental football next season.

But they face a desperate Stellenbosch who have been struggling for consistency this season and 14th on the log with just two points more than basement side Marumo Gallants.

With Pirates also struggling for consistency, their visitors from the Western Cape would be fancying causing an upset in Orlando.

But the Buccaneers would like to draw morale from last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows which ended a three-match losing streak.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Date Sunday, January 22 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

backpagepix

Pirates have announced Olisa Ndah has started training and could be selected to play on Sunday although in a limited role.

The Nigeria defender has not seen competitive action in 2023 and his return is good news to further strengthen the Buccaneers' rearguard.

Also back in training is Thembinkosi Lorch who has been nursing a knee injury since August 2022.

But doubtful for Pirates are right-back Bandile Shandu and central midfielder Miguel Timm, who were both substituted at halftime against Arrows last week.

Ndumiso Mabena could play his first match since returning to Pirates late last year.

New signing Souaibou Marou is unavailable for selection as he awaits his work permit.

Backpagepix



Stellenbosch will be without their two South American imports due to suspension and injury.

Attacker Junior Mendieta is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

The Argentine’s absence is a big blow for Stellenbosch as he is their leading scorer in the league with five goals.

Also unavailable for the Cape Winelands side is Venezuelan midfielder Juan Carlos Ortiz, who is battling long-term fitness issues that have seen him not play a single match this season.

Match Preview

While Pirates eased their woes last week with a victory over Abafana Bes’thende, Stellenbosch are enduring a difficult run of form.

Steve Barker’s men are on an eight-match winless streak which includes four defeats and as many draws.

They last tasted victory in early October 2022 when they beat Maritzburg United at home.

Pirates’ forwards would be happy to know Stellenbosch’s defence has conceded 20 goals in 17 league games and while their front line has been struggling to score.

The return league fixture between Pirates and Stellenbosch ended 1-1 at Danie Craven Stadium last August.