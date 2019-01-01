Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Buccaneers will be under pressure to return to winning ways against a rejuvenated Stellies side in Soweto

are set to take on Stellenbosch FC in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers will keen to avoid an upset against Stellies having failed to win their last two matches in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Coach Rhulani Mokwena will also be desperate to guide the 2011 Telkom Knockout champions to the quarter-finals in order to ease pressure on himself.



Meanwhile, Stellenbosch will be making their first appearance in the South African having secured their maiden promotion to the PSL at the end of last season.

Steve Barker's men are brimming with confidence at the moment having recorded their first win of the season when they defeated away earlier this month.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC Date Saturday, 19 October 2019 Time 6:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Pirates could be boosted by the return of midfield maestro Ben Motshwari, who set to undergo a late fitness test.



Mokwena knows that this tournament presents the Buccaneers with a chance to end their five-year trophy drought and he is expected to field a strong team for this clash.

In-form striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has netted four goals in Bucs' last four league matches, will be looking to inspire the Soweto giants to victory over Stellenbosch.

Stellies have no injury concerns as Barker has indicated that players who were out injured will be available for selection.

The Mother City side will look to last season's National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot winner Iqraam Rayners.



The prolific striker has scored in each of his last two league matches and he has the ability to inspire his side to victory over Pirates.

Match Preview

Pirates will be banking on their home form as they are undefeated in their last four matches at Orlando Stadium.

However, the Houghton-based side has won only one of their last five home matches which is a cause for concern for Mokwena's side.

Article continues below

On the other hand, Stellenbosch are undefeated in their last two away matches having registered a win and a draw.

They are also a free-scoring side having netted five goals in their last three games including the 2-0 win over win over Polokwane in their last match.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Pirates and Stellenbosch.