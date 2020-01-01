Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Stellies are out to complete a double over the Buccaneers, who are hoping to end their campaign on a winning note

are set to battle with Stellenbosch FC in their final match of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season on Saturday.

It is a must-win match for both teams with Pirates looking to finish in the top three and qualify for next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers are currently placed fourth on the league standings - a point behind third-placed SuperSport United, who will take on on the same day.

Stellenbosch are hoping to secure a top-eight finish in their debut season in the elite division as they are sitting on position 10 on the log - two points behind eighth-place .

Stellies can only qualify for the MTN8 if they secure a win over Pirates and the other results go their way having already defeated the Buccaneers in the first round encounter in October 2019.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC Date Saturday, September 05 Time 3:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App Channel (204)

Squads & Team News

Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza is doubtful after missing the team's 1-0 win over in midweek due to injury which he picked up against SuperSport United last weekend.

The tough-tackling centre back was replaced by Paseka Mako in the starting line-up and the defender-come-midfielder helped the Buccaneers keep a clean sheet against Maritzburg.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer will pin Bucs' hopes on Frank Mhango, who is in the race for the Golden Boot award as he is the league's joint-top scorer with 15 goals and he could be key to Pirates' win over Stellies.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch will be without defensive midfielder Mpho Matsi with the experienced player out nursing a long-term injury having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last month.

However, veteran defender Robyn Johannes has done well after being converted into a defensive midfielder by coach Steve Barker with the Western Cape side undefeated in the bio-bubble.

Stellies will look to in-form Leletu Skelem with the striker having netted three times in his last four matches including one against and he will be hoping to inspire his side to a win over Bucs.

Match Preview

Pirates are coming into this clash in good form as they are undefeated in their last three matches.

The four-time PSL champions have recorded one draw and two successive victories which came against SuperSport and Maritzburg.

While Stellenbosch are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run and they are one of the three teams which are undefeated in the bio-bubble alongside Highlands Park and Bloemfontein .

The 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) champions have registered two wins and they have drawn their last three games.

Pirates and Stellenbosch will clash for the second time in the league with their first-ever PSL meeting having ended in a 1-0 win for Stellies in Cape Town.

Prior to that encounter, the Buccaneers had defeated Stellies 1-0 in the Telkom Knockout Cup first-round match.